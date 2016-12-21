WATCH: Wisconsin traffic stop quickly escalates into... tying a necktie

If you ask any cop, they'll tell you that traffic stops, even ones that are seemingly "routine", can quickly turn into the unexpected.

On November 30, 2016, a traffic stop for a man speeding quickly escalated into... an intense necktie tying session.

Dashboard video of the stop shows Officer Martin Folczyk pulling up being a University of Wisconsin-Stout student in a parking lot because he was speeding. The student explained to Officer Folczyk he was driving fast because he was late to give a presentation and was trying to find a friend who could tie his necktie. His friend wasn't home, so Officer Folczyk asked him to give him the tie (while the student searched for his license and proof of insurance), and tied it for him.

"Probably not the best knot, but it'll work," Officer Folczyk said.

"Better than I was gonna do," the student replied.

Once the tie was on, it was too short, so Officer Folczyk made the proper adjustments and the student was on his way (with a warning to slow down, of course).

No word on how the student's presentation went.