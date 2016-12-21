Snow falls in Sahara desert town for first time in 37 years - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Snow falls in Sahara desert town for first time in 37 years

Courtesy Karim Bouchetata

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Sahara desert. 

According to Washington Post, a freak snow shower coated the dusty dunes near the Algerian town of Ain Sefra.

The last time the town called "The Gateway to the Desert” saw snow was in 1979.

Photographer Karim Bouchetata captured pictures of the snow coated dunes. 

According to Bouchetata, the snow stuck around for a day before it melted. 

Temperatures were about 10 to 15 degrees cooler in the area than normal when the snow occurred. 

