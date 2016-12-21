Arrest made in Spokane Valley missing person case; now being investigated as homicide

UPDATE: After a year-long investigation of the missing person report of Bret Snow, who was last seen on December 3, 2015 an arrest was made Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives developed probable cause to search the Post Falls, Idaho, residence of 26-year-old Colby D. Vodder. The residence is located in the 2100 block of North Riverstone Drive in Post Falls.

Detectives, assisted by members of the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team served the warrant and arrested Vodder. He's currently being held in the Kootenai County Jail on a Fugitive from Justice charge, pending extradition back to Spokane County for a charge of 2nd degree murder.

This case is still active as investigators continue to work to uncover the facts about Bret Snow’s disappearance, who was involved as well as the location of his remains.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Bret Snow’s whereabouts around the time of his disappearance is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Lyle Johnston at 509-477-3191.

Previous coverage:

Spokane County Major Crimes Detectives say they have cracked a missing person case that's been active for more than a year Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives say an arrest has been made in the Bret Snow case and that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Snow was reported missing by a family member in December. Relatives tell detectives Snow was last seen in Spokane Valley on December 3, 2015.

Colby Vodder was arrested Wednesday. Detectives were executing a search warrant on his house in the Post Falls area Wednesday afternoon.

