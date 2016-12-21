Consumer protection case filed in alleged fake porn scheme

Add a consumer protection complaint to the criminal rape charges facing a Seattle man accused of posing as a porn recruiter and tricking women into having sex with him.



Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Wednesday that he sued Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey under the state Consumer Protection Act and the Commercial Electronic Mail Act, seeking restitution and thousands of dollars in penalties.



Hickey's been held on $200,000 bail at the King County Jail on three counts of second-degree rape since his arrest in Las Vegas in October. Authorities say he created deceptive email accounts and websites; posed as a photographer for a female-owned adult industry talent agency; and persuaded women to pose nude and have sex with him as part of a phony "audition."



Ferguson called it one of the most egregious scams he's seen.



Hickey's criminal defense attorney, James Bible, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

