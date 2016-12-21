31 confirmed dead after fireworks explosion - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

31 confirmed dead after fireworks explosion

Posted: Updated:
TULTEPEC, Mexico -

A 3-month-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are among the 31 people confirmed dead after a powerful explosion ripped through a fireworks market near Mexico City yesterday.
    
Nearly 50 people are still hospitalized, including ten children. A prosecutor says some of the dead were so badly burned that neither their age nor their gender could be immediately determined. He says the death toll could rise -- because 11 people are listed as missing, and some body parts were found at the scene.
    
It's the third explosion to ravage the market since 2005. It sent up a towering plume of smoke that was lit up by a staccato of bangs and flashes of light. When the smoke cleared, the open-air bazaar had been reduced to ash, rubble and the charred metal of fireworks stands.
    
A survivor says she was in the middle of the grid of stalls when the thunderous explosions began. She froze, and then took off running through the smoke once she realized everyone was doing so. As she ran she saw people with burns and cuts, and lots of blood. She says, "Everything was catching fire. Everything was exploding."
    
The governor of Mexico state is vowing to find out who was responsible.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:14:28 GMT

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:00:46 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

  • New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:25:52 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region

    PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-27 05:03:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms.  Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming! 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms.  Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming! 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-27 04:24:27 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

  • Fire crews battling wildfires in Chelan and Douglas Counties

    Fire crews battling wildfires in Chelan and Douglas Counties

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:57:51 GMT

    CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - County fire crews and Washington Department of Natural resources report that they are battling three large wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties Monday, while smaller lightning sparked fires are also keeping firefighters busy. A total of 100 firefighters are fighting the Alcoa fire in Chelan County Monday night.

    >>

    CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - County fire crews and Washington Department of Natural resources report that they are battling three large wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties Monday, while smaller lightning sparked fires are also keeping firefighters busy. A total of 100 firefighters are fighting the Alcoa fire in Chelan County Monday night.

    >>
    •   