Moses Lake man arrested after leading officers on chase through rush hour traffic

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a 38-year-old Moses Lake felon was arrested after trying to avoid capture and leading officers on a high-speed chase during Tuesday evening rush hour.

Deputies tracked Paul Gorden, who was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants, to a home in the Larson Housing Area. Gorden fled in an SUV with INET detectives in pursuit. Gorden led officers on a chase which went from the Larson area, down Highway 17 to Grape Drive, through a Home Depot parking lot and an adjacent field, down Central Drive to Valley Road, then across Stratford Road, behind Big 5 Sporting Goods, then north on Stratford Road. Officers eventually stopped chasing after Gorden because he was driving so recklessly.

After the pursuit was called off, Gorden's SUV ran into a fence in the 4300 block of Stratford Road near Maple Drive. Gorden took off on foot, but was caught a short time later by a Moses Lake police officer.

During the pursuit, Gorden drove at high speeds in the opposite lanes of several of the roads and with his headlights off. Gorden’s vehicle did strike at least two other vehicles near Stratford and State Route 17, and caused other property damage along the way. Nobody was seriously injured.

Gorden was booked into Grant County Jail for outstanding warrants. Additional charges are pending.