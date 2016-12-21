Providence Health Care awards grant to Union Gospel Mission for - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Providence Health Care awards grant to Union Gospel Mission for new crisis shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Providence Health Care has pledged $50,000 from its community benefit program to Union Gospel Mission toward the new Crisis Shelter for women and children that opened this month. 

Community benefit manager for Providence Health Care Sara Clements-Sampson says she believes Union Gospel Mission plays a critical role and shares their vision of creating a healthier community. 

"We hope our contribution will support efforts to provide access to health care resources to members of our community," Clements-Sampson said. 

For nearly ten years, Union Gospel Mission has used the old Budget Saver Motel on East Sprague Avenue as its crisis shelter. The crisis shelter is the only drop in emergency shelter for women with children in Spokane. 

The facility quickly became inadequate for demand. One a single night in October, the shelter welcomed 139 guests, 70 of whom were children. 

In spring of 2016, Union Gospel Mission purchased a newer, larger facility to become the updated crisis shelter. 

Women and children moved into the remodeled building on December 19th. 

The new shelter will house more people comfortably and provide what was lacking in the old shelter: a dining room, kitchen, space for child care, wheel-chair accessible rooms, a learning center, meeting rooms, and an on-site clinic for women's and pediatric health. 

Union Gospel Mission has launched a fundraising campaign to cover the project's 3.5 million dollars in capital expenses. 

Union Gospel Mission says that the community has generously responded, and Providence's partnership is a giant step towards achieving that goal. 

Executive director of Union Gospel Mission Phil Altmeyer says it is a high honor to partner with Providence Health Care on the project. 

"They know what it takes to promote a healthy community. Their vision to help women and children coincides with our vision, and this grant will impact literally thousands of women and children for years to come. What a blessing," Altmeyer said. 

