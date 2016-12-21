Thief follows teen into hockey rink locker room, steals cell pho - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Thief follows teen into hockey rink locker room, steals cell phones

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Hockey moms and dads at Eagles Ice-A-Rena have the chills after watching security footage of a man following a teen into the boys locker room.

“I was angry, mad, and upset,” said Kari Hennessy.” These kids spend three-to-five days a week at this hockey rink, it’s their second home.”

Hennessy’s son was at hockey practice on Dec. 13 when a man was seen on security footage walking into the boys’ locker room moments after a teen went inside.

“To have someone go in there and take their belongings, or walk in after another hockey player is really disturbing,” said Hennessy. “The kids usually think that their locker room is a safe place to be.”

A Crime Check report shows that five cell phones were stolen from the locker room. As of Wednesday night, Spokane police had not recovered the phones despite the fact that Hennessy says she was able to track some of them using the phones GPS app.

Hennessy says it’s unfortunate that the phones were stolen, but she’s more concerned about the fact that the man walked into the locker room.

“You don’t know who’s coming in and out of the doors at hockey rinks, schools, and shopping malls,” said Hennessy. “Just be aware of your surroundings.”

A spokesperson with the arena says they recommend that team coaches of secure the locker rooms during practice, but that it’s up to their discretion.

They say this is a reminder of why teams should always lock the locker rooms.

