De-icer decisions: Which works best?

Some sidewalks and driveways around the area feel like ice rinks. So what kind of deicer is best once the ice sets on the ground?

Abbey Reaves just moved up from Denver with her family and says the winters here are a little different so far. She says on her driveway there’s been more ice and she lives up a steep hill.

So how icy is her driveway? It was covered with some thick patches of ice because the snowblower they have couldn’t get to the packed down snow and ice.

“It would be great if some of this thick ice here would melt and we didn't have to worry about the kids falling or slipping when coming out the front door,” Abbey says.

We tried three different kinds of deicer chemicals: a pet-safe one, a Calcium Chloride mix, and a Sodium Chloride/Magnesium Chloride mix.

At the end, we couldn’t tell which one was best because the ice might’ve been too thick to melt in a few hours, but the ice was looser to shovel away.

Make sure you read and follow the instructions for how to use the deicer for the best results.