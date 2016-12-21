EEOC sues Cheesecake Factory on behalf of deaf dishwasher

EEOC sues Cheesecake Factory on behalf of deaf dishwasherPosted: Updated:
Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon. Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.>>
Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.>>
New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs
SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014 but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.>>
Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air.>>
Man arrested for using missing woman's credit cards
SPOKANE - It's been more than three months since a beauty school student seemingly vanished from downtown Spokane. No one has heard from 35-year-old Deanne Hastings since early November.>>
4-year-old girl dies after falling out bedroom window
LACEY, Wash. - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl died after falling from a second-floor window southwest of Tacoma in Lacey. The Olympian reports firefighters were called to a duplex in the 4400 block of Quail Drive Southeast at about 8 p.m. Sunday.>>
Stevens County crews working to fix road washout
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Road crews in Stevens County were working through the night Monday to patch a hole in the road on Highway 291 near Big Sandy at milepost 10 and 11. Department of Transportation crews were on scene patching up the hole that was about 30 to 40 yards wide and 15 feet deep. This was all caused by the storm Monday night.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th.>>
PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms. Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming!>>
Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.>>
Fire crews battling wildfires in Chelan and Douglas Counties
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - County fire crews and Washington Department of Natural resources report that they are battling three large wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties Monday, while smaller lightning sparked fires are also keeping firefighters busy. A total of 100 firefighters are fighting the Alcoa fire in Chelan County Monday night.>>
Avista Utilities working to restore power to thousands of customers Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - As storms move through Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region Monday night, Avista Utilities crews are dealing with power outages. As of 8:15 p.m., Avista's outage map showed about 4,400 customers without power. The cause for most of those outages were listed as "under investigation" on Avista's website Monday night, but are thought to be weather related.>>
Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car. “I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney.>>
Caught on camera: Porch prowlers steal bicycle
SPOKANE, Wash. - A series of surveillance videos show a woman walk onto a porch, grab a bicycle, and ride away in broad daylight. Video captures the theft from four surveillance cameras mounted on a West Central home Sunday. “We bought a bike for a neighborhood kid who didn’t have a bike this summer and he was going to ride it when he was here,” said Tricia Leming.>>
No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.>>
Spokane woman upset after cat shot with pellet
SPOKANE, Wash. - A heartless case of animal abuse has a Spokane woman upset and frustrated in the area of Indiana and Maple after her cat was shot by a pellet. Ellen Buckles says her cat Mardy spends most of his days hanging around the house and backyard, enjoying the sunshine. But last Thursday, she found a weird bump on him.>>
