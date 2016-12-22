Arrest in 'Vote Trump' burning of Mississippi black church

The Latest on an arrest in a Mississippi church burning (all times local):

5 p.m.



State records show a criminal record for a man charged in the burning of a Mississippi church that was also spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump."



Authorities say 45-year-old Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.



Mississippi Department of Corrections records show McClinton served eight years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery in 2004 in Lee County, Mississippi. He was released in January 2012. His time served included days he was jailed before trial.



Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, which has an African-American congregation, burned and was vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.



The bishop of the church, Clarence Green, tells The Associated Press that McClinton is a member of the congregation.



____



3:10 p.m.



Bishop Clarence Green of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church tells The Associated Press that McClinton is a member of the church.



Green says he did not know about the arrest until AP called him.



____



2:37 p.m.



Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, who is African-American, is charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.



Greenville is a Mississippi River port city of about 32,100 people, and about 78 percent of its residents are African-American.



After the fire, Hopewell congregants began worshipping in a chapel at predominantly white First Baptist Church of Greenville.

