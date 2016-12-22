Arrest in 'Vote Trump' burning of Mississippi black church - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Arrest in 'Vote Trump' burning of Mississippi black church

Posted: Updated:
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
JACKSON, Miss. -

The Latest on an arrest in a Mississippi church burning (all times local):

5 p.m.
    
State records show a criminal record for a man charged in the burning of a Mississippi church that was also spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump."
    
Authorities say 45-year-old Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.
    
Mississippi Department of Corrections records show McClinton served eight years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery in 2004 in Lee County, Mississippi. He was released in January 2012. His time served included days he was jailed before trial.
    
Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, which has an African-American congregation, burned and was vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.
    
The bishop of the church, Clarence Green, tells The Associated Press that McClinton is a member of the congregation.
    
____
    
3:10 p.m.
    
The bishop of an African-American church Mississippi that was burned and spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump" says the man arrested in the case is a member of the church.
    
Police in Greenville on Wednesday arrested 45-year-old Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, and charged him with first degree arson of a place of worship.
    
Bishop Clarence Green of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church tells The Associated Press that McClinton is a member of the church.
    
Green says he did not know about the arrest until AP called him.
    
The church was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.
    
It was not immediately clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney.
    
____
    
2:37 p.m.
    
Mississippi authorities have arrested a man in the burning of an African-American church that was also spray-painted with the words, "Vote Trump."
    
Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, who is African-American, is charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.
    
McClinton was arrested Wednesday. Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.
    
It was not immediately clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney.
    
Greenville is a Mississippi River port city of about 32,100 people, and about 78 percent of its residents are African-American.
    
After the fire, Hopewell congregants began worshipping in a chapel at predominantly white First Baptist Church of Greenville.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:14:28 GMT

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:00:46 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

  • New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:25:52 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stevens County crews working to fix road washout

    Stevens County crews working to fix road washout

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 2:01 AM EDT2017-06-27 06:01:18 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Road crews in Stevens County were working through the night Monday to patch a hole in the road on Highway 291 near Big Sandy at milepost 10 and 11. Department of Transportation crews were on scene patching up the hole that was about 30 to 40 yards wide and 15 feet deep. This was all caused by the storm Monday night.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Road crews in Stevens County were working through the night Monday to patch a hole in the road on Highway 291 near Big Sandy at milepost 10 and 11. Department of Transportation crews were on scene patching up the hole that was about 30 to 40 yards wide and 15 feet deep. This was all caused by the storm Monday night.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:32:54 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region

    PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-27 05:03:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms.  Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming! 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms.  Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming! 

    >>
    •   