Shop Local: Last minute holiday gift ideas in Spokane County

Shop Local, Last Minute:

Ideas for Shopping in Spokane County this holiday season:

1.) Spokane County Golf Sampler

Three rounds, one at each golf course during the 2017 season. Why walk when you also get a cart with all three rounds. Sounds like a hole in one! It’s only $119 and that’s a $156 value.

https://www.spokanecounty.org/1132/Golf-Courses

2.) City of Spokane Golf Passes

Have you ever golfed Spokane’s city links? They’re gorgeous! Now through December 31, you can buy passes for 2017 at the 2016 rate. Tee up!

https://my.spokanecity.org/golf/

3.) Skating Lessons

Riverfront Park Ice Palace as we know it is in its last season. If you have a little one or a grown adult who’s wobbly on the ice, now is your chance to polish the skills. Classes start January 6th at a cost of $65.

https://my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontpark/attractions/ice-palace/

4.) Mt Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park Stocking Stuffers

For the skier or snowboarder in your life. This deal gives youth (ages 7-17) 5 lift tickets or Adults (18 and up) 3 lift tickets to Mt. Spokane any time. That’s at a 39% discount for adults, 55% discount for youth.

http://www.mtspokane.com/discounts-deals

5.) Mica Moon Zip Tours

Love the rush of wind in your face and hair. Become a frequent flier at Mica Moon Zip Tours. Buy a 2017 season pass now! $299 gets you unlimited use in 2017 season

http://www.micamoon.com/tours/season-pass

6.) Spokane Indians 2017 Family Holiday Packs

This is a gift for the entire family. $99 gets you four right field reserved bench seats to three games in 2017 and $40 to the Indians Team Store. There are two packages to choose from: Opening Night or Independence Day Packs. http://spokaneindians.tix.milbstore.com/store_contents.cfm?store_id=106&dept_id=1649&product_id=35642

7.) Renew Float Spa at Kendall Yards

Float your stress away in a space age style spa experience. A new customer package gets you three floats for $125.

http://renewfloat.com/about-renew/

8.) Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture 2017 Membership

Gift a membership now through December 31 and you’ll get a little something in return: 20% off your next store purchase. Buy this for the curious in your life.

https://www.northwestmuseum.org/support/join-the-museum.cfm

9.) Cooking Classes at Spokane Community College

For the love in your life who’s tired of fumbling around blindly in the kitchen. Give the gift of hands on learning. On the docket for January & February at INCA (Inland Northwest Culinary Academy): Sensational Soups, Super Bowl Appetizers, even a Brewer’s Series.

$49-$59

http://incaafterdark.scc.spokane.edu/Classes.aspx