Local shops to find the perfect gift in Spokane County

DOWNTOWN:

Cello

415 W Main

Cello showcases the work of accomplished local and regional artists and craftspeople, boutique clothing and unique handcrafted goods. Browse an exquisite selection of fine fiber clothing, one of a kind jewelry and experience design and art for daily living

http://cellogallery.com/

Echo Boutique

1033 W 1st Ave

Designer clothing for women and also supports local artisans, offering unique hand crafted jewelry

http://echoboutiquespokane.com/

Lolo

319 W 2nd Ave

Women’s clothing, bath/skin products and the store just expanded and offers a large selection of homewares.

http://www.lolospokane.com/

Katze Boutique

176 S Howard

Wearable art & clothing with a European flair

https://www.katzeboutique.com/

Finders Keepers

18 W Main

Designer purses and accessories

http://www.finderskeepersboutiques.com/

Bloem Flowers.chocolates.paperie

River Park Square

Large selection of chocolates from around the world, baskets, unique gift arrangements and fresh flowers, from Holland.

http://chocolates-flowers.com/

Kitchen Engine

621 W Mallon

All your culinary needs PLUS you could give the gift of a cooking class to a loved one!

http://thekitchenengine.com/

Whiz Kids

River Park Square

Locally owned toy store!

http://www.whizkidstoys.net/

Wollnick’s General Store

421 W Main Ave

There’s something for everyone in here… even adorable baby accessories!

http://www.wollnicks.com/

PERRY DISTRICT/SOUTH HILL:

Veda Lux Boutique

1106 S Perry St

Eclectic vintage meets modern chic!

http://vedalux.com/

Fringe Salon & Boutique

2622 E 29th Ave

http://fringesalonandboutique.com/

NORTH SPOKANE:

Groove Merchants

905 W Garland

New and used vinyl records and accessories, special order vinyl & vinyl requests, listening station, thousands of budget records ($5.00 and less), vintage audio equipment

http://www.groovemerchantsspokane.com/

Time Bomb Collectibles

600 W Garland

You will find an amazing assortment of older toys, bicycles, neat stuff, Hot Rods, music and much more.

https://www.facebook.com/Timebombcollectibles

SPOKANE VALLEY:

Jema Lane Boutique

613 S Pines

Clothing, handbags, accessories

http://jemalane.com/

Spice & Vine Mercantile

15614 E Sprague Ave

Fresh spices & teas. Oil & vinegar and craft beer and wine.

http://www.spiceandvinemerc.com/

ROCKFORD:

Hurd Mercantile

30 S 1st St

Rockford, WA

An 8,000 sq. ft. selection of gifts, home decor, antique, vintage goods and espresso. Worth the drive!

https://www.facebook.com/hurdmercantileandcompany





For a list of some last minute holiday gift ideas in Spokane County, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/34113124/shop-local-last-minute-holiday-gift-ideas-in-spokane-county