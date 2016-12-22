Rozy'z Hot Shotz coffee stand in Deer Park vandalized overnight

KHQ.COM - Sometime over Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday morning, Rozy'z Hot Shotz coffee stand in Deer Park was vandalized and trashed. We spoke with the manager, Nikki MacAllister of the stand who described what she saw when she walked into the stand to open it up this morning.



"When I pulled around the back of the stand, the screen door was open and we have a holiday decoration on the back door that was ripped. When I opened the door, I saw cups and syrup and the place was just thrashed. I went back to my truck and called 911. I knew we had been broken into."



MacAllister says they have a great security camera. She's turned the images over to police and she's anxious to get more information about the suspect that did this.

The coffee stand posted on their Facebook page saying they don't know when they will be open today.



