SCRAPS Pets of the Week for the week of December 22, 2016

Here are the SCRAPS/KHQ Pets of the Week!

HOPE THE DOG:

Species: Dog / female Breed: Pit bull Mix

Name: Hope Impound #: 2016-09680

Color: brown and black Age: 7

Temperament: A little skittish

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: All Hope wants is a home to call her own. She appears shy but with a little love and patience does come out of his shell. Long walks, good nutrition and a warm lap is all she desires. Consider this girl for your forever friend.

GUINNESS THE CAT:

Species: Cat / neutered Male Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Name: Guinness Impound #: 2016-09772

Color: orange tabby with white Age: Adult

Temperament: Lovable

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: This boy is full of holiday spirit. He is definitely on Santa’s nice list and needs a good home for the holidays. He is available for $15 – the cost of his license during our Empty the Shelter for the Holidays promotion.