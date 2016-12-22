SCRAPS Pets of the Week for the week of December 22, 2016

Hope the Dog
Here are the SCRAPS/KHQ Pets of the Week!
HOPE THE DOG:
Species: Dog / female Breed: Pit bull Mix
Name: Hope Impound #: 2016-09680
Color: brown and black Age: 7
Temperament: A little skittish
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Brought in Found
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: All Hope wants is a home to call her own. She appears shy but with a little love and patience does come out of his shell. Long walks, good nutrition and a warm lap is all she desires. Consider this girl for your forever friend.
GUINNESS THE CAT:
Species: Cat / neutered Male Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Name: Guinness Impound #: 2016-09772
Color: orange tabby with white Age: Adult
Temperament: Lovable
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Brought in Found
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: This boy is full of holiday spirit. He is definitely on Santa’s nice list and needs a good home for the holidays. He is available for $15 – the cost of his license during our Empty the Shelter for the Holidays promotion.