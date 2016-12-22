SCRAPS Pets of the Week for the week of December 22, 2016 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SCRAPS Pets of the Week for the week of December 22, 2016

Posted: Updated:
Hope the Dog Hope the Dog
Guinness the Cat Guinness the Cat
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Here are the SCRAPS/KHQ Pets of the Week!

HOPE THE DOG:

Species:               Dog / female                                     Breed:  Pit bull Mix

Name:                  Hope                                     Impound #:         2016-09680

Color:                    brown and black                                              Age:  7

Temperament:  A little skittish

Health Issues: None

Background Information:  Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information:  All Hope wants is a home to call her own.  She appears shy but with a little love and patience does come out of his shell.  Long walks, good nutrition and a warm lap is all she desires.  Consider this girl for your forever friend.

GUINNESS THE CAT:

Species:               Cat / neutered Male                                                      Breed:  Domestic Short Hair

Name:                  Guinness                                                             Impound #:  2016-09772

Color:                    orange tabby with white                                                              Age:  Adult        

Temperament:  Lovable

Health Issues:  None

Background Information:  Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information:  This boy is full of holiday spirit.  He is definitely on Santa’s nice list and needs a good home for the holidays.  He is available for $15 – the cost of his license during our Empty the Shelter for the Holidays promotion.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report