Washington state tourist stabbed in head in NYC after proposing to girlfriend

NEW YORK (AP) - Police in New York City are seeking the public's help in finding a man who randomly stabbed an out-of-state tourist in the back of the head with a steak knife last weekend.



Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen of Puyallup (pyoo-AL'-up), Washington, was in Manhattan after surprising his girlfriend with a marriage proposal when he was stabbed around 1:40 a.m. Sunday near Madison Avenue and East 46th Street.



Rasmussen says his assailant stabbed him in the back of the head without saying a word. Rasmussen required eight stitches.



Police on Wednesday released photos and video footage of the suspect, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the stabbing.



The man was last seen wearing a black skull cap, black sweat pants, black sneakers and a black Michael Jordan jacket.

