Trump will keep using 'drain the swamp' mantra - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump will keep using 'drain the swamp' mantra

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -


President-elect Donald Trump says he's sticking with his "drain the swamp" campaign mantra after a top supporter suggested otherwise.
    
Trump tweets, "Someone incorrectly stated" that he was no longer using the phrase. Trump says, "Actually, we will always be trying to DTS."


That someone is former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, an adviser who told NPR this week that Trump now "disclaims" the popular campaign slogan.
    
Now Gingrich says he "goofed" in the interview and mischaracterized Trump's position. He says in an online video that he spoke with the president-elect Thursday morning and, "Drain the swamp is in. The alligators should be worried."
    
Trump has faced criticism for filling his cabinet with wealthy billionaires and corporate bosses after running a populist campaign.
    
___
    
12:10 p.m.
    
President-elect Donald Trump is suggesting that the United States must "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability."
    
Trump tweeted Thursday that the U.S. must bolster its arsenal "until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."
    
It was not immediately clear what Trump meant.
    
The tweet comes a day after Trump met with several military procurement officers to discuss defense budgets, including Lt. Gen. Jack Weinstein, the deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration for the Air Force.
    
During the campaign, Trump had suggested that the U.S. expand its arsenal and mused that the world would be "better off" if other countries, including Japan and South Korea, had nuclear capabilities.
    
___
    
10:45 a.m.
    
President-elect is Donald Trump is urging the United Nations Security Council to veto a draft resolution against Israeli West Bank settlements.
    
Trump says in a statement released Friday "that peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations."
    
He adds that the measure "puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis."
    
The draft resolution, circulated by Egypt, also declares that all existing settlements "have no legal validity" and are "a flagrant violation" of international law.
    
The resolution is opposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called for the United States to veto it. A vote is expected later Thursday.
    
___
    
8:10 a.m.
    
The top Democrats on Senate committees responsible for vetting President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees say his picks should not advance to a Senate vote without completing a financial disclosure statement and responding to "reasonable requests for additional information."
    
The statement comes after preliminary contacts with several nominees have failed to satisfy Democrats' expectations for information such as tax returns and other disclosures regarding financial holdings. Several of Trump's nominees are billionaires whose holding could raise conflicts of interest.
    
Democrats have limited options to block nominees outright because they changed filibuster rules when controlling the Senate in 2013. But they could force longer debates than have been traditional at the start of an administration.
    
The issue has the potential to produce a major political battle in the opening days of Trump's administration.
    
___
    
7:10 a.m.
    
Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is headed to the White House, where she'll serve as counselor to the president.
    
The announcement was made by the president-elect's transition team early Thursday.
    
Conway served as Trump's third campaign manager and is widely credited with helping guide him to victory.
    
She is also a frequent guest on television news programs.
    
Conway had said previously that she planned to move her family to Washington to serve Trump, either inside or outside the administration.
    
The transition team says Conway "will work with senior leadership" in the White House "to effectively message and execute the administration's legislative priorities and actions."
    
___
    
3:34 a.m.
    
President-elect Donald Trump is renewing his vow to stop radical terror groups and appeared to suggest a willingness to move ahead with his campaign pledge to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants from coming to the United States.
    
Trump proposed the Muslim ban during the Republican primary campaign, drawing sharp criticism from both parties. During the general election, he shifted his rhetoric to focus on temporarily halting immigration from an unspecified list of countries with ties to terrorism.
    
When asked on Wednesday whether the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin would cause him to evaluate the proposed ban or a possible registry of Muslims in the United States, the president-elect said: "You know my plans. All along, I've been proven to be right, 100 percent correct."

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-27 04:24:27 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

  • No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:55:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

  • Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:14:28 GMT

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stevens County crews working to fix road washout

    Stevens County crews working to fix road washout

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 2:01 AM EDT2017-06-27 06:01:18 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Road crews in Stevens County were working through the night Monday to patch a hole in the road on Highway 291 near Big Sandy at milepost 10 and 11. Department of Transportation crews were on scene patching up the hole that was about 30 to 40 yards wide and 15 feet deep. This was all caused by the storm Monday night.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Road crews in Stevens County were working through the night Monday to patch a hole in the road on Highway 291 near Big Sandy at milepost 10 and 11. Department of Transportation crews were on scene patching up the hole that was about 30 to 40 yards wide and 15 feet deep. This was all caused by the storm Monday night.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:32:54 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region

    PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-27 05:03:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms.  Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming! 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms.  Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming! 

    >>
    •   

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Syria denies US allegations of coming chemical attack

    Syria denies US allegations of coming chemical attack

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-06-27 09:34:17 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:24 AM EDT2017-06-27 12:24:12 GMT
    The White House issued a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday night as it claimed "potential" evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.>>
    The White House issued a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday night as it claimed "potential" evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.>>

  • Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamacare' repeal

    Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamacare' repeal

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:13 AM EDT2017-06-27 07:13:08 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-06-27 12:23:53 GMT
    Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamacare' repeal drive; leading Republicans disagree over cuts to health care for the poor.>>
    Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamacare' repeal drive; leading Republicans disagree over cuts to health care for the poor.>>

  • CNN accepts resignations of 3 involved in retracted story

    CNN accepts resignations of 3 involved in retracted story

    Monday, June 26 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:53:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-06-27 12:23:47 GMT
    CNN wasn't talking Monday about why it had to retract an online story about a meeting between an associate of President Donald Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund.>>
    CNN wasn't talking Monday about why it had to retract an online story about a meeting between an associate of President Donald Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund.>>
    •   