City offering free pickup of your Christmas tree (after Christmas, of course)

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Let's not put the cart before the horse here, but... or in this case the tree before the trash? Or is it the trash before the tree? Or does this phrase even apply? Let's start over. 

Hey, if you have a Christmas tree, in about four days, you probably won't want it anymore. They begin to dry out, drop needles and become a fire hazard. The real ones do, anyway. That's why I have a fake one. That and my mom didn't want it anymore, so... free tree! 

Well, come December 26, you can dispose of your tree for free if you live in the City of Spokane. The city will offer free curbside pickup for its customers Monday, December 26, through Friday, January 13, 2017. All you have to do is make sure all decorations are removed, and place your tree at least three feet away from the garbage and recycling carts on your regularly scheduled pickup days. (Artificial trees, like mine, and flocked trees will not be accepted.)

You tree must be shorter than 6 feet tall. If it's taller, cut it in half. Trees will be chipped and composted. For information, call Solid Waste Collection at 625-7878.

City and County residents also can take their undecorated, unflocked trees for disposal to:

  • Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
  • Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
  • North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Again, trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half. Trees taken to these facilities are subject to the minimum charge for clean green disposal. They will be composted. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 477-6800. The facilities are closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

You can also keep an eye out for places like local schools, Boy Scouts, or other charitable organizations that will dispose of your tree for a donation! 

What about your gift wrapping and boxes? 

Most holiday packaging material is recyclable and can be placed into your blue recycling carts. 

Gift wrap, except for metallic foil paper and cellophane, is recyclable, along with cardboard boxes and wrapping paper rolls. Styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic wrap, gift bags, and tissue paper should go in the brown refuse carts.

The City of Spokane's garbage pickup and recycling is on a normal schedule through the holidays this year. Because Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays, crews will work their regular Monday through Friday schedules.  

