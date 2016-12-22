Healthcare members hacked: 400k WA residents at risk - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Healthcare members hacked: 400k WA residents at risk

Posted: Updated:
by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

As the holidays draw near, the focus should be on family and fun, not on identity theft. Having your personal information exposed in a data breach could possibly be the worst present under the tree. However, unfortunately, that is the reality for some WA residents. 

Over 400,000 Community Health Plan WA members were recently notified that their information might have been exposed. This breach included information such as Social Security numbers, names, and addresses.

Community Health Plan Washington (CHPW) is a nonprofit that provides health insurance through Medicaid. They have now taken significant measures to ensure security and find out why this happened.

Since the organization learned of the security incident on November 7th, 2016, CHPW sent seventeen different versions of the letter to all potential victims, however, at this point there is “no reason to believe any information has been misused," according to Jan Sheeley.

The company has also released a statement saying that as of November 30th, 2016 “the digital forensics investigation confirmed that member records were accessed without authorization as a result of a vulnerability in CHPW’s technology services provider’s security.”  

They do not know the exact number of members affected and are working closely with a forensic firm to investigate, said Jan Sheeley. A cyber security firm named Kroll is also working with members if they suspect their identities have been stolen.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-27 04:24:27 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

  • No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:55:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

  • Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:14:28 GMT

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stevens County crews working to fix road washout

    Stevens County crews working to fix road washout

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 2:01 AM EDT2017-06-27 06:01:18 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Road crews in Stevens County were working through the night Monday to patch a hole in the road on Highway 291 near Big Sandy at milepost 10 and 11. Department of Transportation crews were on scene patching up the hole that was about 30 to 40 yards wide and 15 feet deep. This was all caused by the storm Monday night.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Road crews in Stevens County were working through the night Monday to patch a hole in the road on Highway 291 near Big Sandy at milepost 10 and 11. Department of Transportation crews were on scene patching up the hole that was about 30 to 40 yards wide and 15 feet deep. This was all caused by the storm Monday night.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:32:54 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region

    PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-27 05:03:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms.  Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming! 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms.  Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming! 

    >>
    •   