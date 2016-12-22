Homicide investigation underway near George, WA

The scene along the Old Vantage Highway west of George (PHOTO: Grant Co. Sheriff's Office)

Detectives in Grant County are investigating a homicide near George.

The body was found along the Old Vantage Highway west of George Thursday afternoon when a passerby came upon it. At this time, an identity and a cause of death are under investigation.

Detectives are gathering evidence after sundown and have requested generators and lighting support from Grant County Fire District 3 to help light the scene during the investigation.

According to Grant County Sheriff's Office, once the on scene evidence gathering is complete, they will take custody of the body, identify the remains, and notify next of kin.

Upon completion, the identity of the person will be released.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as additional information is confirmed.