Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 22nd

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 22ndPosted: Updated:
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.>>
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.>>
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery searching for new home
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Vanessa Behan Crisis Emergency Nursery has outgrown its space and is looking for a new home. After two failed attempts to purchase property, the nursery is reaching out to the public for help find a new location to serve neglected and abused children, as well as offer several other services for the community.>>
Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed less than 24 hours after installation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The lawmaker behind a Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas state Capitol is calling the statue's destruction "an act of violence" and says he expects to be able to raise funds quickly to replace the display. Republican Sen. Jason Rapert on Wednesday condemned the destruction of the monument less than 24 hours after it was installed at the Capitol.>>
Sutherland Canyon Fire Grows to 5,000 Acres. New Level 1 Evacuations Issued
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m. Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained. About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Surtherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained.>>
Firefighters knock down fuel tanker fire in Eagle Ridge neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane firefighters knocked down a fuel tanker fire in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood near S Skylark Drive and S. Forest Ridge Drive late Tuesday night. Neighbors in the area reported hearing an explosion that rattled windows of nearby homes just before 11 o'clock.>>
Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters say a fire near Sullivan Road and Marietta Avenue is contained Tuesday night. The fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet burning in brush and trees. Three units responded to bring the fire under control. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to figure out what caused the fire.>>
WATCH: Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above a nearly 50-foot waterfall in California. California Highway Patrol Officer David White said Tuesday that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Saturday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.>>
Water rescue crews respond to man who refuses help
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 9-1-1 call triggered a massive emergency response to the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon, but the man rescue crews were trying to save said he didn’t want their help. Spokane police officers and firefighters responded just downstream of the Green Street Bridge shortly after noon. Our crews were on scene and heard the man tell firefighters and police that he was just swimming.>>
Idaho mom concerned about healthcare plan
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Rebecca Schoreder spent last week in Washington D.C. speaking with Idaho and other lawmakers across the country about the newly proposed Healthcare Bill. She says she brought her sons medical expenses with her to give them an idea just how much it costs to keep her son, Brady, healthy.>>
Burglary suspect caught with help of new county K9 team
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Patrol officers say they took a burglary suspect into custody early Tuesday with the help of newly minted Spokane County K9 team, Deputy Clay Hilton and K9 Bane.>>
