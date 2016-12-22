Flu claims its first Idaho victim of 2016 season

Influenza claims it's first Idaho victim for the 2016 season

According to Local News 8, a man in Southern Idaho has died of influenza.

This is the first influenza-related death in Idaho this season.

The man was over the age of 50.

In the 2015, health officials say 26 people were reported to have died in Idaho from flu related illness.

Health officials say that the contagious respiratory illness infects nearly 20 percent of the population, and contributes to nearly 36,000 deaths and over 200,000 hospital visits in the U.S.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare encourages those who are over six months old to get the flue vaccine annually.

In addition to getting the vaccine, other ways health officials recommend to protect yourself and others include: