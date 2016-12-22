Planned Parenthood says other Idaho clinic harasses patients

(AP) - Planned Parenthood is suing a women's clinic in Idaho over the harassment of Planned Parenthood patients and employees in a parking lot shared by the two organizations.



The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that the lawsuit was filed Nov. 22 and says people who appear to be invited by Stanton Healthcare are causing problems in the Meridian parking lot. According to the suit, those people are blocking patients and employees from getting out of their cars, photographing their license plates, protesting or directing them away from Planned Parenthood and toward Stanton Healthcare's mobile services bus.



Stanton Healthcare's mission is to end abortion and provide free services to women facing unexpected pregnancies. Founder and CEO Brandi Swindell says many of the claims in the lawsuit are slanderous and false.



___



Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/22/2016 8:52:34 AM (GMT -8:00)