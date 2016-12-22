U.S. Marshals searching for murder suspect - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

U.S. Marshals searching for murder suspect

GREENSVILLE, S.C. -

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a U.S. Army deserter charged with murder who is believed to have last been seen in Oregon. 

28-year-old John Tufton Blauvelt is wanted by the Simpsonville Police Department in South Carolina. 

Blauvelt allegedly murdered his estranged wife Catherine Blauvelt on October 24th. 

Blauvelt is an active-duty Army recruiter and is now classified as a deserted by the U.S. Army. 

Authorities say that Blauvelt left South Carolina with a 17-year-old girl to travel west across the country in early November. 

The teen was discovered safe in Eugene, Oregon on December 12. 

Police say the girl revealed in an interview that she was with Blauvelt the morning of the 12th, but he left and never returned. 

Authorities believe he is traveling by himself, likely hitchhiking or catching buses to travel along the west coast. 

Blauvelt is 5'8, 185lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has tattoos on his chest, left wrist, and right arm. 

He has used the following aliases: Blue Blauvelt, John Bluefields, Vincent Mendoza, and Victor Sacceti. 

He is reported to be traveling with a military-style green camouflage backpack, and camps in local parks or areas known to be frequented by homeless. 

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the capture of Blauvelt. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 1 (800) 366-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdog.gov. 

