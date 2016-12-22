Warming center stays open for the holidays

As the cold weather continues the blow through our region, St. Vincent de Paul Warming Center has decided to stay open December 22 through December 26, including Christmas.

According to the center's executive director, future nights will be extended as extreme cold persists.

St. Vincent's shelter will be open from 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.

Transportation will leave from St. Vincent de Paul Father Bill's Kitchen at 6:45 p.m. on nights the shelter is open, and transportation back to the kitchen will be sometime the following morning.

The shelter is able to house 40 individuals and will have available sleeping bags, blankets, gloves, hats, coats, a full bathroom and warm food and drinks.

The shelter says they are in need of more coats and warm food donations to keep their shelter going in the cold.

If you would like to help, please call (208) 664-3095 ext. 306.