Post Falls Police searching for 16-year-old runaway

The Post Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 16-year-old runaway Jonna Michelle Houck.

She was last seen on December 19 at approximately 10 a.m. in Post Falls.

Jonna is 5'7, 130lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, light blue pants, and brown knee high boots.

Police say her current location is not known, but she has connections in the Spokane, WA region.

If you know where Jonna might be, please contact police immediately.