Love 11: turning pain into something positive for kids - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Love 11: turning pain into something positive for kids

by Liz Burch, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Joshua and Emily Love are turning their pain into something positive for kids in the community. They say their 8-year-old Micah died memorial day weekend while camping with extended family when a tree fell on him. Now, almost eight months later, they want to honor Micah's memory by helping other kids in Spokane. They decided to start Love 11, his last name combined with the number he wore on his jersey, as a charity to help kids afford to play sports. Their first fundraiser will be on January 7th. January 7th would have been his ninth birthday.

To donate or find a scholarship application, go to: www.love11.org

Their first fundraising event will be Saturday January 7th from 5-7 pm at Pattison's North Skating Rink. All donations will go to love 11.

