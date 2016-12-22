Fellow North Central coach remembers Joe Swope

A North Central community is crushed over the sudden death of a beloved high school coach. Joe Swope helped build a powerlifting program at North Central High school.

"He's a giver. He's a mentor. My dad passed away when I was 11. He (Joe) ended up being that father figure to me. When I met Joe, he really filled that spot for me," said Brandon Pounds, friend to Joe Swope and Football Coach at North Central High School.

Pounds says he helped introduce Swope to North Central High School. Swope liked it so much, he created a powerlifting program that in turn, took off. Swope would help motivate the students there. "He had this board that he put up in the weight room that would have all the kids names up there and how much weight they put on, on different lifts so it would really show the kids how much they were improving in the summer and over the different weeks," said Pounds.

Swope leaves behind a wife and two kids, with friends who love him and will never forget his powerful influence. "His legacy at North Central? It's going to be 'the guy,' like everyone looked up to him as 'the guy' and if there was any trouble whatsoever, it would be, 'Go see Joe.' He's going to be known as the guy who always had your back, the guy you could always talk to," said Pounds.

Paramedics rushed Swope to the hospital and doctors are still working to determine his cause of death at this point in time.

Friends have set up a benefit for Coach Swope online. https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-the-swope-family