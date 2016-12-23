Ice climbers cause concern for Palouse Falls State Parks staff

A picture taken by a Spokane photographer is sparking some frustration and concern for park rangers at Palouse Falls State Park.

Rika Ream ventured to the frozen falls last weekend in the sub-zero temperatures to take some photographs of the breathtaking beauty.

While there, she spotted a pair of climbers, and snapped some shots of them scaling the ice.

The picture has park rangers worried that others visiting the falls may try their hand at the dangerous climb.

Ream, who has a background in climbing, says the rangers' concerns are justified.