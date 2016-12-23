Child in critical condition after being struck by vehicle - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Child in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

by Lexi Perry, Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police says a child was struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening on West Francis Ave and North 'C' Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

At this time, Major Crimes Unit traffic investigators are on the scene. 

Police say the driver of the involved vehicle is on scene and cooperating with investigators. 

Police is asking anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't yet talked to investigators to please call crime check at (509) 456-2233.

Roads will be closed in the area for several hours, so police ask that drivers use alternate routes. 

A KHQ Local News reporter is on their way to the scene. We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available. 

