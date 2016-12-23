Changes coming to First Night

According to First Night Executive Director Nanette Miller, changes are coming to this year's First Night celebration.

"We shrunk the footprint this year," Miller said. "A lot of people are used to the last fifteen years, everything being spread out. We shrunk it up and warmed it up."

She says fireworks will be in the Lilac Bowl this year. Since Howard Street Bridge is closed, they will end the parade and do opening ceremonies at the fountain. Closing ceremonies will be behind the INB. According to Miller, "there is too much blocked off to do closing ceremonies at the fountain."

Among other changes are a new theme: "Midnight in Wonderland." There will also be a 21 and over area at the Davenport Grand, which Miller says is a first.

There will be free parking at WSU Spokane, in the green parking lot. STA will shuttle people back and forth for free.

More information can be found here: www.spokanefirstnight.org