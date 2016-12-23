SCRAPS looking to identify two persons on interest in donation theft

SCRAPS appreciates any help the public can give. Please call SCRAPS at (509) 477-2532 if you have any information regarding these two people of interest or the theft.

SCRAPS says Thursday afternoon, two people stole donations from them and they are hoping you can help identify the suspects.

SCRAPS says the theft happened just after 4:30 p.m. in their animal receiving area of the shelter. They got a pretty good shot of the suspects on surveillance video, so if you recognize them, please call them at 509-477-2532.

Donations received by SCRAPS go to providing medical treatment, rehabilitation, and new homes for the animals.