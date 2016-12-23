UPDATE: Actress Carrie Fisher in "Stable Condition" after heart attack

UPDATE: Carrie Fisher's brother tells the Associated Press that his sister is now out of the danger zone and in stable condition at UCLA Medical Center.

Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, suffered a "massive heart attack" while flying from London to L.A., according to multiple news sources, including NBC News.

Initial information is that Fisher suffered the heart attack about 15 minutes before the plane landed and a passenger administered CPR until she could be rushed to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

