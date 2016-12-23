Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 23rd

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- Honk if you want to know what the internet's latest meme "om telolet om" means.

The expression was started by Indonesian children standing on the side of the road yelling for bus and truck drivers to toot their horns, which play a series of jingle-like beeps.

Internet videos showed Indonesian kids holding signs and jumping up and down with each passing bus while calling out: "Om telolet om! Om telolet om!" When the driver lays on the horn, the children jump and shriek with delight.

Once the videos went viral so did the expression. International DJs have released mixes with om telolet om honks in them, and social media feeds have been spammed with om telolet messages followed by bus icons. Some people have posted videos online in New York and other cities yelling out "om telolet om!" to passing trucks.

Many, though, still ask what it means. The expression loosely translates to "uncle, honk, uncle" ("telolet" is onomatopoeia for the festive beeps).

A video posted on Instagram from Indonesia showed police officers dancing in the street when passing buses and trucks blasted their horns.

Despite all the fun, The Jakarta Post reported this week that police in Jepara, Indonesia, where children first started yelling the phrase at buses, have banned the practice for safety reasons.

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) -- For Detroit airport employee Steven Laudeman, the mission this week was simple: No teddy bear left behind.

The Southwest Airlines ramp agent learned through social media that the 8-year-old daughter of an old friend lost her stuffed bear named Teddy after flying from Dallas to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Eleanor Dewald's mother, Trish Dewald, put out the digital call after having no success with the airport's lost-and-found operation.

The Detroit Free Press and WDIV-TV report Laudeman retraced Eleanor's steps before his shift began Thursday and found the bear perched atop a garbage can.

He then took Teddy on an adventure - photographed for posterity - into a plane's cockpit and service vehicle. Teddy also posed with other stuffed animals in a shop.

The Dewalds were thrilled about Teddy's return and Laudeman's kindness.

MIAMI (AP) - A South Florida beauty queen is charged with attacking a man during a drunken party at her home.

Miami television station WTVJ reports 26-year-old Vanessa Barcelo was arrested Thursday.

The Miss Miami Lakes winner is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and battery.

Online records show she was released on $1,500 bond. No attorney information was listed.

The station reports the Miss Florida USA 2017 contestant was hosting a party and asked a guest to leave. An arrest report said most of the guests, including Barcelo, were "very intoxicated."

The affidavit says after Barcelo and another man pushed the guest down the stairs, Barcelo swung a baseball bat at the guest and punched him. Barcelo denied hitting the man while he was on the ground.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chewbacca is no Bing Crosby, but the Wookie's rendition of "Silent Night" is adding some "Star Wars" flair to the Christmas classic.

The site How It Should Have Ended re-mixed audio of Chewie's grunts and growls with clips from several "Star Wars" films to create a video that has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube.

(For added comedy, turn on YouTube's closed captions.)

The parody song was first created as a joke in 1999 by web designer Scott Anderson, who writes on his website that he made it for a parody Christmas album, "Christmas With Chewbacca."

The song has made the rounds online for several years.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a teenager texted his mother from the back of an ambulance after he was injured in a crash, asking her to grab a drug-filled suitcase from the trunk of the car.

An arrest report says a Delray Beach paramedic watched 19-year-old Nicholas Hipp type the words early Monday and alerted police. They searched the car and found nearly 150 Alprazolam pills - commonly known as Xanax - and about a gram of marijuana. They also found a glass pipe and a scale.

The Palm Beach Post reports Hipp told deputies he buys medication on the street because he doesn't agree with the pharmacy industry.

He faces multiple drug charges and was ordered to stay away from non-prescription drugs and alcohol. An attorney wasn't listed on jail records.

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts authorities say a New Hampshire man suspected of robbing a bank showed some Christmas spirit but poor spelling skills in a note to the teller.

The Sun reports that 26-year-old Robert Costello was held on $10,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty Wednesday to unarmed robbery. The judge revoked Costello's bail on a pending case.

Police say the Manchester, New Hampshire, man entered a Tewksbury bank Monday and handed the teller a note on a deposit slip saying a "robery" -with one "b'' - was underway and signing it "Santa Clause," with the extra "e''

He left with more than $1,500 but was identified from surveillance images and a fingerprint on the slip.

His lawyer argued for lower bail, saying Costello's criminal record involves nonviolent crimes that are drug-related.

MOSCOW (AP) -- A Russian man who drove his car into an airport terminal and reached the departure gates says he did it for love.

The Kazan airport administration says an intoxicated man rammed through the terminal's door late Wednesday and drove around inside. Video footage shows a battered, Russian-made car drive past the check-in desk and into a departure gate before it reached a railway terminal outside.

News website Kazansky Reporter on Friday quoted 40-year old Ruslan Nurtdinov, who told a court hearing that he had planned his route carefully: "I had to get on the platform. I was fighting for love!"

Nurtdinov said his lady friend was arriving at the railway platform, and this was his way to greet her.

The airport said no one was hurt in the incident.

(PEOPLE Magazine) The holidays are in full swing at the White House: The National Christmas Tree is lit, the halls are decked - and a certain army of indoor snowmen is really creeping President Barack Obama out.

When the president and First Lady Michelle Obama sat down with PEOPLE editor in chief Jess Cagle and White House correspondent Sandra Sobieraj Westfall for this week's cover story, President Obama admitted that the many decorative snowmen lining a winter wonderland-themed hall in the White House have set him on edge.

"There's a whole kind of Chucky element to them," he jokes to PEOPLE, referencing the killer doll that comes to life in the Child's Play horror film franchise. "They're a little creepy."

The first lady couldn't resist teasing her husband over his snowman phobia, suggesting, "We should start moving them in. We should put one in the bedroom, right by his bed."

Perhaps the scheme could be fodder for the first lady's Let's Move campaign?

"I would move," the president joked. "If I see one of those snowmen in my bedroom, I'm moving."

"Running from the snowmen," added the first lady.

"I'll grab you too," the president assured his wife.

"You'd leave me," she accused.

"No, I wouldn't leave you," he replied.

"Not with one of those creepy snowmen."

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida burglary suspects running from police thought they could escape by hopping a fence.

One problem -- on the other side was the Boca Raton Police Department parking lot.

Video released by Police Chief Dan Alexander on Thursday shows numerous gun-wielding officers running toward suspects to capture them. Officer Sandra Boonenberg said she and other officers heard the suspects were nearing the station Wednesday, so they went outside in case they were needed.

A neighbor had spotted the two men and a woman burglarizing a house and called police, giving officers a description of the suspects.

When officers tried to stop them, they fled but crashed. The woman surrendered but the men ran from the car into video embarrassment.

They face charges of burglary and grand theft.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A donor who wishes to remain anonymous dropped a $10,000 check into a Salvation Army kettle in western Pennsylvania.

Vanessa Fullwood, the co-commander of the Greensburg Salvation Army, tells the Tribune-Review she found the check Thursday while emptying kettles from the day before.

Everett Fullwood, Vanessa's husband and co-commander, says the check was donated outside the Westmoreland Mall.

The Fullwoods welcome the donation because this year's fundraising campaign has been struggling to meet the local chapter's $90,000 goal. The group has raised $75,000 and collects money in its red kettles through Christmas Eve.

The money helps provide rent and utility assistance for needy families, and to staff the local chapter's office with five full-time and one part-time worker.