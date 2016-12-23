One dead in Airway Heights crash

One man is dead after a crash on Highway 2 and Craig Road in Airway Heights. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a truck heading west on Highway 2 was hit by an SUV driving east. That SUV, they say, drifted into the westbound lanes.

The driver of that SUV was killed, his passenger was taken to the hospital. As for the truck, WSP says the driver, passenger and a child were all taken to a hospital and are expected to be ok.

The name of the man killed has not been released.