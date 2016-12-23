Flight from Spokane delayed for a military funeral

The frequent frenzy at the Spokane International Airport can be hectic for some, but delayed flights are a nightmare scenario during the holidays.

As travelers were starting to get irritated when their plane was running late Thursday night, the room became silent.

Pictures posted on Facebook show everyone inside the Southwest terminal looking out the window as a coffin, draped under an American flag, was pulled from the plane.

Fallen Air Force service woman, SSgt. Krystal Close, was inside the casket.

A once impatient group no longer cared if they missed their flight because some family is missing their loved one, and a hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice.