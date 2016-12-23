Snow and ice cause 20-plus vehicle pile-up on the South Hill

Spokane fire crews closed down Ben Garnett Way at Sumner Boulevard after a multi-vehicle crash. At least 20 cars and trucks and even an STA bus were involved in the crash, which was caused by the icy and snowy conditions.

Amazingly, Spokane Police say no one was injured. Law enforcement everywhere says the road conditions are extremely slick so if you don't have to be out, stay home. If you do have to be out, take it slow.

We have a crew there, we'll update the situation as more information becomes available.