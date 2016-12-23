Spokane car dealership surprises family with van after their home burned down

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links.

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

More from the Weather Authority

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

A family of five lost everything when their home caught fire on Oct. 29.

The mother, 32-year-old Angel Fiorini, was badly burned while saving her children . She spent nearly two months recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

“I’m doing fantastic in all consideration,” said Fiorini. “Everyday is new and my wounds have healed amazingly. But it is a long road to recovery.”

Fiorini returned home earlier this month, her husband Aaron says it's the best Christmas gift they could of asked for.

But on Friday, the family got another gift, a brand new fan filled with Christmas presents.

Five other families were nominated for the van.

The dealership, Arrotta's Automax, says it was hard to choose a winner. They gave $100 gift cards to the four other families.