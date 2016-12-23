Spokane car dealership surprises family with van after their home burned down

Spokane car dealership surprises family with van after their home burned downPosted: Updated:
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.>>
Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 10,000 Acres; Evacuations ordered
WENATCHEE, Wash. - Three fires burning in the Wenatchee area, collectively known as the Spartan fire, continue to grow. In total, an estimated 23,500 acres have burned. The largest of the three is the Sutherland Canyon fire. It is burning about 15 miles south of East Wenatchee and so far is about 10,000 acres in size and is only 10% contained.>>
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.>>
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday.>>
Grant County Health District investigates confirmed whooping cough cases
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Health District staff are investigating 12 confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough), with additional tests pending. All confirmed cases are withing the Ephrata and Moses Lake community. No one has been hospitalized at this time. All family members and those in close contact with those who have it have been notified by the health district, and have started post-exposure prophylaxis. In>>
The Latest: Officials finalizing criteria for travel ban
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on the Trump administration's revived travel ban for visitors from six mostly Muslim countries (all times local): 12:06 p.m. Senior officials from the departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security are finalizing criteria that visitors from six mostly Muslim must meet to avoid the Trump administration's revived travel ban. The White House deliberations come as U.S. embassies and consulates await instruc...>>
WATCH: Officer threatens to jail Florida man for jaywalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A video going viral on Facebook shows a Florida police officer threatening to jail a young black man for jaywalking. In the video, Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer J.S. Bolen tells 21-year-old Devonte Shipman he could take him to jail for "disobeying a direct order" after stopping him for crossing a street without waiting for a walk signal.>>
Health advisory issued for Black Lake
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Panhandle Health District, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, and the Coeur d'Alene Tribe have issues a health advisory for Black Lake. Officials are urging the public to use caution when on or near the water. Water quality monitoring has confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria,commonly known as blue-green algae. The blooms have the potential to produce dangerous toxins in the lake. Pets,>>
South Shore recalls chests of drawers due to serious tip-over hazard
White House reporter says he's tired of being bullied
NEW YORK - The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied. Brian Karem became an instant symbol of the tense relationship between the White House and media by talking back to Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday.>>
Trump attacks Washington Post, Amazon, over 'internet taxes'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is attacking The Washington Post and Amazon on Twitter, arguing that the online retailer was not paying "internet taxes." Trump stated on Twitter Wednesday: "The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!">>
