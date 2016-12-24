City declares stage 1 snow event; cars should move to even side - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City declares stage 1 snow event; cars should move to even side of street

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The City of Spokane has declared a stage one snow event for Saturday. Cars should be moved to the even side of the street on residential hill routes by 2 p.m. to allow snow plows to pass.

Currently, the city has 53 pieces of equipment focused on snow emergency routes which include arterials, hospital district routes, STA bus routes, outlying areas, neighborhood business centers, the Central Business District and residential hills. City utility crews have been redirected to snow coverage to maximize the availability of resources throughout the storm. You can monitor progress of snow removal here.

During a Stage 1 Event citizens are asked to:

  • Move parked cars off all arterials and fixed STA bus routes
  • Move parked cars in residential hill routes to the even side of the street
  • Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hours

The City also asks motorists to:

  • Slow down, be patient, and drive according to conditions.
  • Not to follow plows closely.  They can generate clouds of snow making it difficult to see and can kick up sand.  (Staying four car lengths back is a good rule of thumb)
  • Not try to pass plow trucks; it’s very dangerous.
  • Not get between plows as they often work in teams of two or three 
  • Drive with caution when near a plow as the plow operator may not have the same field of vision as a smaller vehicle.  You will see them, but they may not see you.

    •   