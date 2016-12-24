City declares stage 1 snow event; cars should move to even side of street

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links.

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

The City of Spokane has declared a stage one snow event for Saturday. Cars should be moved to the even side of the street on residential hill routes by 2 p.m. to allow snow plows to pass.

Currently, the city has 53 pieces of equipment focused on snow emergency routes which include arterials, hospital district routes, STA bus routes, outlying areas, neighborhood business centers, the Central Business District and residential hills. City utility crews have been redirected to snow coverage to maximize the availability of resources throughout the storm. You can monitor progress of snow removal here.

During a Stage 1 Event citizens are asked to:

Move parked cars off all arterials and fixed STA bus routes

Move parked cars in residential hill routes to the even side of the street

Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hours

The City also asks motorists to: