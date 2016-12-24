NORAD tracks Santa's sleigh as he delivers presents across the globe

NORAD tracks Santa's sleigh as he delivers presents across the globePosted: Updated:
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 10,000 Acres; Evacuations ordered
WENATCHEE, Wash. - Three fires burning in the Wenatchee area, collectively known as the Spartan fire, continue to grow. In total, an estimated 23,500 acres have burned. The largest of the three is the Sutherland Canyon fire. It is burning about 15 miles south of East Wenatchee and so far is about 10,000 acres in size and is only 10% contained.>>
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.>>
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday. The self-proclaimed "Spokane Spanker", 28-year-old Jonathan Smith, was charged with 11 counts of assault with sexual motivation in a string of Centennial Trail attacks this past spring.>>
Post Falls family says they're gravely concerned for missing daughter
POST FALLS, Idaho - "We want you back home and we want you safe,” Dave Bennett said. An emotional plea from Dave Bennett. “You've got a whole family, literally thousands of people, not just your immediate family who are in grave concern for you right now and love you so much and are so worried about you,” he said. It’ll be two weeks this Friday since Bennett last saw his daughter.>>
Hayden man says he got himself arrested because he had nowhere else to go
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - After several run-ins with the law, Robert Fisher says he wanted to go back to jail because he wants to turn his life around. “I have people that I care about a lot and I can't be with them or take care of them," Fisher said. In the Kootenai County Jail, Fisher has had a lot of time to sit and reflect.>>
Thieves target Lewis and Clark High School parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of High School athletes came back from practice Wednesday morning only to see that their cars had been ransacked. Teammates at Lewis and Clark High School say they're feeling upset and violated. Taylor Mitchell and Jenna Reid are Drill Team teammates at Lewis and Clark High School. They know the break-ins happened between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, while they were at practice.>>
Pomeranian found in Spokane reunited with owners 4 years later
SPOKANE, Wash. - Becky Somes loves dogs. When she sees a stray dog, she always tries to find their home. She's been successful every time. On Mother's Day, Becky had quite the surprise from her son and granddaughter. "They were due here at 3 o'clock on Mother's Day, and they showed up at 3 o'clock with a dog.">>
Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 10,000 Acres; Evacuations ordered
WENATCHEE, Wash. - Three fires burning in the Wenatchee area, collectively known as the Spartan fire, continue to grow. In total, an estimated 23,500 acres have burned. The largest of the three is the Sutherland Canyon fire. It is burning about 15 miles south of East Wenatchee and so far is about 10,000 acres in size and is only 10% contained.>>
Marysville-Pilchuck shooting survivor shares her story on social media
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - It's been almost three years since a shooting at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, killed four students and the suspected gunman Jaylen Fryberg. Now one student who survived the terrifying shooting is telling her story on social media and letting people know what she went through and what she still deals with today.>>
Jury says Spokane County deputies didn't use excessive force
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A federal court jury has decided that two Spokane County sheriff's deputies did not use excessive force against a man in a confrontation outside a gym. The U.S. District Court jury issued its verdict Tuesday in the death of 34-year-old William Berger. The Spokesman-Review says Berger's family filed the civil lawsuit seeking to hold the deputies responsible for excessive force resulting in his death. Criminal and>>
Spokane Valley deputies arrest man for attempted child luring at school
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies reported Wednesday that they have arrested a 26-year-old man for outstanding warrants and attempting to lure a child. They later added an assault charge after the man attacked an inmate in jail and broke the inmate's front tooth. At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Horizon Middle School for a report of a man, later identified as Jacob Ellison, attempting to abduct and lure a young girl.>>
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
