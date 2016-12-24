NORAD tracks Santa's sleigh as he delivers presents across the globe

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa as the man with the bag delivers presents to good girls and boys across the globe on Christmas Eve.

The website noradsanta.org shows Santa's sleigh with reindeer as they soar across a 3D map of the world with an ever growing number of presents delivered ticking away in the corner and Christmas songs in the background. At the time of this writing St. Nick had already delivered over 2 billion presents.

The site also offers games to play and a library to learn about Santa's sleigh (it weighs 75,000 gumdrops at take off) and made its probable first flight on Dec. 24, 343 A.D.

More than 1,500 volunteers track Santa using infrared radar and defense satellites to figure out where Santa is at any given time during his flight.

So why does NORAD track Santa? The tradition reportedly started 61 years ago when a boy called a misprinted number hoping to speak to Santa.