Boy playing in newly fallen snow run over by worker

A boy playing in the snow at a commercial construction site was critically injured after a worker accidently drove over him.



The Idaho Statesman reports that the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.



Meridian Police Lt. Jeff Brown says it was an accident.



Brown says the boy, between 10 and 13 years old, was playing with other children in an area by the Paramount Subdivision.



The child was partially buried in newly fallen snow when a construction worker, doing a final check on the property before heading home, drove his pickup truck over the boy.



The child was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition Friday.



The accident is under investigation, but no citations were issued.



Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

