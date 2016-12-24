Starbucks hands out free drinks at pop-up cheer parties - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Starbucks hands out free drinks at pop-up cheer parties

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Photo: Starbucks/screen grab Photo: Starbucks/screen grab
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Starbucks is helping coffee drinkers get in the holiday spirit by giving away free drinks at 100 stores every day (except Christmas) for 10 days. The shop is hosting pop up cheer parties where customers can grab a free tall espresso drink between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time.

On Saturday, Starbucks is hosting a party in Spokane at the store located at 1605 N. Greene Street. So if you're out and about doing some last-minute holiday shopping and need a pick-me-up, Starbucks has got you covered.

The free drink parties run through January 2, and 100 new locations are revealed daily on their website here or on social media using the hashtags #FindCheer and #10DaysofCheer. There is a limit of one drink per customer.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:04:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

  • Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-27 23:53:24 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 45,000 acres; Evacuations ordered

    Sutherland Canyon Fire near Wenatchee grows to 45,000 acres; Evacuations ordered

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-29 04:52:39 GMT

    WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the Sutherland Canyon fire burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee has burned about 45,000 acres as of Wednesday evening according to the incident commander.

    >>

    WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the Sutherland Canyon fire burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee has burned about 45,000 acres as of Wednesday evening according to the incident commander.

    >>

  • Man with knife who tried to commit 'suicide by cop' taken into custody

    Man with knife who tried to commit 'suicide by cop' taken into custody

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-06-29 04:26:10 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies report a man armed with a large knife was successfully taken into custody Tuesday with the help of Spokane County deputies, hostage negotiators and Air 1.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies report a man armed with a large knife was successfully taken into custody Tuesday with the help of Spokane County deputies, hostage negotiators and Air 1.

    >>

  • Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation

    Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:10:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday. The self-proclaimed "Spokane Spanker", 28-year-old Jonathan Smith, was charged with 11 counts of assault with sexual motivation in a string of Centennial Trail attacks this past spring.  

    >>
    •   