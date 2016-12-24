Starbucks hands out free drinks at pop-up cheer parties

Starbucks is helping coffee drinkers get in the holiday spirit by giving away free drinks at 100 stores every day (except Christmas) for 10 days. The shop is hosting pop up cheer parties where customers can grab a free tall espresso drink between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time.

On Saturday, Starbucks is hosting a party in Spokane at the store located at 1605 N. Greene Street. So if you're out and about doing some last-minute holiday shopping and need a pick-me-up, Starbucks has got you covered.

The free drink parties run through January 2, and 100 new locations are revealed daily on their website here or on social media using the hashtags #FindCheer and #10DaysofCheer. There is a limit of one drink per customer.