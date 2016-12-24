Inslee, Kreidler ask McMorris Rodgers to help save Obamacare - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Inslee, Kreidler ask McMorris Rodgers to help save Obamacare

Two of the state's prominent Democrats are asking its most powerful congressional Republican to help save Obamacare.
    
Gov. Jay Inslee and Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler wrote a letter Thursday to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in an effort to save the Affordable Care Act.
    
The Spokesman-Review says the two wrote that repealing Obamacare would result in financial hardship for hundreds of thousands of state residents.
    
They said it could also destabilize the state's health insurance market and hurt the state budget and economy.
    
McMorris Rodgers represents the Spokane area in Congress and is in House leadership. She has voted against the act numerous times.
    
With Donald Trump set to be inaugurated next month, Republicans are again talking about repealing and replacing the law.
    
