This man's Christmas display takes 30 hours of work for every minute of music

Driving around Spokane, you’ll see Christmas lights hanging from people’s roofs. But there are also others who spend hours on end way before Christmas preparing their decorations.

Gary Kuhn loves Christmas lights and his brother-in-law got him interested in programming lights to sync up with Christmas music.

“Creating some new things are fun,” he says.

He's 72-years-old and retired. So now, he works on creating this masterpiece every year for the last 12 years.

He didn't know how to program before and now he’s managing many different light displays with a computer program. It’s essentially a grid that you

“30 hours for every minute of music,” he says.

Even though it’s a little tougher to set up now than when he first started, he will continue doing this every year because he enjoys bringing Christmas to his kids, grandkids, and all the people who park along the fence to watch the show.

Gary’s already working on some designs for next year. If you haven’t seen it yet, the display will be up until New Year’s. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/spokanechristmaslightshow/?fref=ts