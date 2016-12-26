Weather Authority Alert: Heavy snow expected around the region

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links.

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

KHQ has issued a Weather Authority Alert due to heavy snow expected in the next 24 hours. Here's what the forecast is looking like.

WINTER STORM WARNING -

Spokane/CdA/Palouse/NE WA - 3-6" of Snow by Tuesday morning

Central Idaho Mtns - 8-15" of snow

Cascades - for 2-3 feet of snow through Wednesday morning

Monday night- The next winter storm will be pushing through tonight, with snow showers starting up around the dinner hour, but intensifying overnight and into early Tuesday morning. 3-6" still looks to be the general range for most of E. Washington & N. Idaho. Lesser amounts possible over the deep basin (i.e. Moses Lake) with 1-3" possible. Wind will also be picking up overnight with gusts possible between 25-35mph.

Tuesday - Snow looks to be coming to an end around Spokane by mid-morning, but the big concern is the wind and snow-drifts reducing visibility on already snow-covered roads. Winds will remain gusty most of the day, so even when the snow stops, drifts caused by wind will continue to make driving hazardous.

7 Day Forecast - After Tuesday the rest of the week is looking rather calm by comparison. Temps will range from the low-20s overnight to the upper-20s/low 30s for afternoon highs. It looks like we could see some more snow Thursday night and Saturday night, but so far accumulations look to be much lighter. We'll keep you posted as to exactly how much we expect from those systems as they come closer.

Remember, the city has declared a level 2 snow event due to the snow. That means a city-wide plow is in the works. Here's what you need to know.

For more info on pass conditions click here and road and traffic cameras can be found here

Traveling by air? Here's a look at arrivals and departures for the Spokane Airport.

Additional snow info can be found on our Snow Guide.