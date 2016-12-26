Homes, cars damaged in Kennewick drive-by - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Homes, cars damaged in Kennewick drive-by

KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Kennewick police are investigating a drive-by shooting that caused Christmas Day property damage.
    
The Tri-City Herald reports that numerous gunshots were fired Sunday, and residents awoke to find damage to their homes and vehicles.
    
Officers did not find any witnesses or suspects. Detectives have taken over the investigation.
    
