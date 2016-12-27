Island of misfit toys, UPS expects 1.3M returns in one day

Island of misfit toys, UPS expects 1.3M returns in one dayPosted: Updated:
Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.>>
Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.>>
Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.>>
Man arrested for using missing woman's credit cards
SPOKANE - It's been more than three months since a beauty school student seemingly vanished from downtown Spokane. No one has heard from 35-year-old Deanne Hastings since early November.>>
Man flown to hospital after driving off 400 foot embankment north of Ione
IONE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a man was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center Saturday after he lost control of his car and drove off a 400 foot embankment about seven miles north of Ione. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Troopers say 57-year-old Edward W. Ives-Keeler was headed southbound on State Route 31.>>
Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.>>
Elite firefighters save baby deer from Arizona wildfire
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Count baby deer among those saved by the elite crews fighting a stubborn Arizona wildfire. The U.S. Forest Service posted photos and a video on Facebook showing the Friday night rescue, where Hotshots rounded up two deer fawns.>>
Search for missing hiker now focused in North Idaho
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Update: As of Sunday afternoon, Spokane County Search and Rescue coordinators believe Jacob Caravalho traveled into North Idaho where the search for him is now focused. Spokane County will continue to work together with Kootenai County Search and Rescue Coordinators as the search continues.>>
Man on scooter tries to run from deputies and K9 Bane
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested a Spokane Valley man after he ran from deputies on a stolen Honda Scooter Friday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m. Spokane Valley Deputy Hilton saw a scooter driving at about 30 mph on a sidewalk on Pines, near Main in Spokane Valley.>>
Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.>>
Wildfire near Yakima grows to about 500 acres
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire is threatening homes and power lines in an area west of Yakima, Washington. The fire started late Saturday night and had grown to about 500 acres in grass, brush and standing timber by Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The blaze started at milepost 188 on State Route 12 and has since moved up the ridge.>>
Brazil captures drug lord who used surgery to hide
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as "White Head" who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades. Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso. He's been sentenced by Brazilian courts to more than 50 years in prison for international drug trafficking and money laundering.>>
Harsh winter took heavy toll on wildlife across western US
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife managers in seven states in the western U.S. report this past winter was rough on wildlife. California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming report above-normal losses of wildlife in the wake of one of the coldest and snowiest winters in decades. Record snowfall made it difficult for wildlife to find food, and spells of bitter cold made matters worse.>>
Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vote an option
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law. Marc Short says President Donald Trump is spending the weekend making calls to lawmakers to "get the Senate package across the finish line." Short says the Congressional Budget Office has two versions of the bill to score.>>
Injured bald eagle found in nation's capital, taken for care
WASHINGTON (AP) - Authorities say an injured bald eagle has been found in the nation's capital. The Washington Post reports that the bird was found Saturday afternoon in the Southeast section of Washington, D.C. It was unable to fly, appeared lethargic and had labored breathing. The cause of the eagle's condition was not immediately known, according to the newspaper account Sunday.>>
Man facing murder charges in road rage slaying of woman, 18
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man is in custody in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. Police said 28-year-old David Desper, of Trainer, turned himself in early Sunday and was charged with first- and third-degree murder.>>
