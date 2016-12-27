Ohio woman arrested for DUI and giving a 5-year-old sippy cup of wine

An Ohio woman is out on bail after police say she was driving drunk and handed a sippy cup of wine to a 5-year-old boy.

27-year-old Elizabeth Floyd was arrested Friday in Loveland, Ohio after a citizen called 911 to report she was driving erratically.

"She's headed towards... here, I'll follow her. So you guys know, she's either going to kill herself or somebody else," the citizen told the 911 dispatcher.

Police caught up and also saw her dangerous driving first hand. Once Floyd was stopped, police said she handed a sippy cup full of wine to a 5-year-old boy in the car with her. Floyd failed a field sobriety test, and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.169 - more than twice the legal limit.

She faces charges of child endangerment and drunk driving.