Spokane Police investigating rape of 10-year-old girl

Detectives within the Spokane Police Department are investigating a rape involving a 10-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, both of them clients of Excelsior Youth Center. Excelsior Youth Center is a treatment facility for troubled youth, ranging in age from 10 to 21-years-old.

According to court documents, the girl and a 12-year-old friend sneaked out of Excelsior Youth Center December 23rd and spent the night at what is referred to in court documents as "an abandoned home on the east side of Indian Trail."

The 10-year-old later told police that on the morning of December 24th the 13-year-old boy joined them and forcibly raped her. Court documents say the 12-year-old girl woke up in the middle of it and told the 13-year-old to stop. The 10-year-old says the 13-year-old threatened her over and over not to tell anyone or he would hurt her.

The three kids then went to Albertsons. Court documents say the 12-year-old girl went inside, and the 13-year-old boy brought the 10-year-old back to the home where he raped her again.

The three kids then went back to the Excelsior Youth Center, where the 12-year-old told staff members about what happened. Police were called, and after interviewing all three, decided to hold the 13-year-old boy in custody to prevent him from destroying any evidence.

Spokane Police have spent a lot of time at the Excelsior Youth Center over the years. In 2014, then Spokane Attorney Nancy Isserlis wrote in a letter to the facility that Excelsior "is the largest single consumer of law enforcement resources for the Spokane Police Department." According to a Spokesman Review article from the same year, Spokane Police responded to the youth center an average of more than 100 times per month. Most of the calls were for runaways, but there are also reports of assaults on staff members or other young people at the treatment center. The then Executive Director of Excelsior, Bob Faltermeyer, disputed the city's numbers.