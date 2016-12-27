Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 27th

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A contractor is suing a Virginia couple for $90,000 for injuries he says were caused when their pet squirrel attacked them all.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday Daniel Felice says he was doing contract work this summer when Deborah and Paul Desjardin's squirrel bit and scratched his leg and hand.

The lawsuit says the couple was keeping the animal as a pet.

Paul Desjardin says they never had a pet squirrel, and that the animal lived outside in their neighborhood, but never indoors with them.

Under city code, residents are not allowed to keep wild animals without a permit.

Paul Desjardin says their insurance company is handling the lawsuit, which was filed this month.

Felice's lawyer could not be reached for comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An armed man who entered an adult-themed store Wednesday and demanded cash was chased off by two employees who lobbed sex toys at him in a bizarre confrontation that was caught on camera.

The man can be seen pacing around outside Lotions and Lace, which bills itself as San Bernardino's "One Stop Sex Shop," before pulling a hood over his head and entering the store. He marched toward the cashier's counter with gun drawn, but two women working the late shift refused to back down.

Instead, they began yelling at the man and throwing sex toys at him.

"It blew me away," said store owner Janel Hargreaves. "I initially walked in and see all these toys all over the store, and I say, 'Did you throw these at him?' They're launching them all the way from the cash register all the way up to the front door. It just blew me away that they took it into their own hands."

Hargreaves said the employees thought the gun might be fake, but added employees are encouraged to avoid any type of confrontation.

The man demanded cash, but left with nothing under the barrage of adult merchandise. One of the sex toys appeared to sail just over his head, but a second struck him in the upper body.

Cameras showed the robber walking out with his back turned to employees, but not before they tossed a third toy that rolled on the floor near the robber's feet as he left.

"I told the girls it was not a good idea," she said. "But nope, they took it one step further.

"I think they felt violated. Away from home, this is their home. The message is get out, we're not going to stand for it."

No arrests were reported.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DALLAS, TX (UPI) -- A Texas woman is gaining viral attention after she used her ex-fiance's Christmas gift -- tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game -- and detailed their breakup with a sign.

Austin resident Brenna Canton's revenge on her ex went viral after she was photographed at Monday night's game between the Cowboys and the Detroit Lions holding a sign explaining that her tickets had been intended as a gift for her fiance before he broke up with her via text message.

Clanton told the Dallas Morning News the late-October text message, which came only four months after they became engaged, claimed the couple had "nothing in common."

"That threw me for a loop," she said.

Clanton said the couple did share one big thing in common -- they are both huge Cowboys fans. She said she bought tickets to Monday night's game as a birthday gift for her fiance only one week before he sent the now-infamous text message.

Clanton attended Monday night's game holding a homemade sign reading, "My fiance dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas. #NothingInCommon #Ghosting #ESPN #MNF"

"I decided to have some fun with it, this was my little get-back to him," she said. "I thought this might show up on the jumbotron or TV broadcast and I knew [my ex] would be watching the game."

The sign went viral after it was photographed by Alex McDaniel, an editor for the Oxford Eagle, and posted to Twitter.

Clanton was given another reason to celebrate when the Cowboys beat the Lions 42-21.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



BRANDON, Miss. (AP) - Referring to two suspects as the "Grinch couple," a Mississippi sheriff says a man and a woman broke into a home and ate the homeowners' Christmas treats before fleeing.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a news release that the homeowners called police on the night of Christmas Eve after a man and woman ran out of the house as the homeowners approached the residence.

Deputies say the trespassers had made themselves at home, eating pecan treats and smoking cigarettes inside the residence.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that the suspects were found nearby and accused of burglary and possessing methamphetamine. They have been identified as 47-year-old Stephen Valentine of Hattiesburg and 49-year-old Victoria Valentine of Moss Point.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police in South Jersey came to the rescue after four "unruly donkeys" escaped from an enclosure and from responding officers.

The Mount Laurel Police Department posted video to Facebook that shows part of the pursuit from the 200 block of Mount Laurel Road toward Memorial Field around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The video shows officers driving alongside the donkeys. "Come on guys, there you go," one officer can be heard saying as the donkey meander across a field.

"After a long (slow) chase the gang of burros were ultimately corralled and temporarily detained," said police. "While in custody, the donkeys refused to provide their names and addresses, but a thorough investigation revealed where they reside."

Police managed to return the donkeys home, calling the entire incident, "Just another day in the life of a Mount Laurel Police Officer."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DANVILLE, Ky. (Advocate Messenger/LEX 18) -- A routine trip to a local diner allowed Danville's Police Chief to serve a side of justice to some would-be robbers.

According to the Danville Advocate Messenger, police say two suspects were sitting inside their car outside of Brothers' BBQ, discussing their plans to rob the restaurant. Unfortunately for them, one of the men had accidentally pocket dialed police dispatch.

Serendipitously, Police Chief Tony Gray was enjoying dinner and talking to owner Mike Southerland when he got a phone call.

"They start to walk out together, then Tony gets a call - I see Tony's police face come on, so I knew something was up," Southerland told the Advocate Messenger.

Gray was told that dispatch had picked up an accidental call and could hear people discussing robbing a business. They were triangulating the location from key words, including the mention of Chief Gray's name.

"Basically pinged the cell phone to the parking lot and they were planning to rob this or another business here in the area," Sotherland told LEX 18.

"There was some conversation about when they should do it, they might be recognized if they do it in Danville, and I think they did talk about some different locations …" Gray said, noting that he hasn't heard the actual tape yet. "Somewhere in the conversation, my name was brought up."

Chief Gray and other responding officers searched the parking lot until they found the men in their car. One of them had a mask on his person.

The men, identified as Robert Bourne and David Grigsby, have only been charged with public intoxication. The 911 tape will be turned over to the prosecutor's office to see if other charges will be filed.

Chief Tony Gray told LEX 18 that it appears the two were just drunk and not actually going to rob any businesses.

Bourne and Grigsby are not allowed to come back to the restaurant. The two tried to go back to the restaurant and apologize but Southerland asked them to leave.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lafayette, LA - It's a Christmas miracle in the form of a balloon that almost found its way to Santa Claus.

6-year-old Keani Page of Lafayette, released a balloon in the air the night before Thanksgiving.

She attached a letter to Santa asking for a tablet, light-up shoes, and a turtle.

Four days later, Rachel Goffinet found the balloon and note nearly 800 miles away in Evanston, Indiana -- about 10 miles south of the town of Santa Claus.

Goffinet says she put on her elf hat and decided to help the real Santa Claus out.

"To get her what she had asked for is something that we wanted to do for another family this year," Goffinet explained.

Goffinet wrapped the presents and says she tracked down the Pages' address with help from Keani's mom and school.

Keani opened her presents on Friday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Does your latest expense report include a llama rental? No? That's probably a good thing.

Travel and expense management firm Certify polled 430 business travelers for some of the oddest expenses they or a colleague had tried to push through this year - including not just the llama, but a $28,000 bottle-service tab, a blow-up doll and personalized bobblehead figurines.

It's no laughing matter. Experts say there are real risks to workers trying to expense something offbeat or expensive, or pass off personal expenses as something related to work.

"You might think of it as a joke, but it could come back to haunt you in the office," said Dan Schawbel, author of "Promote Yourself: The New Rules for Career Success."

First, don't think you're pulling off a fast one. Companies often have expense guidelines setting out what's a reasonable expense and how much employees can spend - and they pay attention to patterns that might indicate abuse or excessive spending, said John Challenger, chief executive officer of outplacement consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

"If you're overspending, the company is probably aware," he said.

It's worth noting that depending on your industry, company and position, "reasonable" doesn't always mean "cheap." A big bill to entertain clients, for example, may be green-lighted as something that will bring in more business, Schawbel said.

"You have to justify why you're spending it," he said.

Bad expensing behaviors carry a tangible risk to your wallet. You could be on the hook for covering the cost if your bosses deny it, Challenger said.

Expenses are even more damaging for your career, Schawbel said. Bosses may be reluctant to let you handle money on projects, or give you fewer business travel opportunities. Costing the company money can make you seem less valuable as an employee.

"If the company is spending more on the employee than the employee is giving back to the company, that employee is at risk of being let go," he said.

Flouting company policies on expenses could even be considered grounds for firing.

"Certainly if the company thinks that you're cheating, they can let you go," Challenger said.

When in doubt, get a manager's approval before you make a questionable purchase.

"If you've decided that you need to have a llama at the party you invited all your customers to … you probably ought to clear that first," he said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rats taking on giant dinner rolls and slices of pizza in the subway have become fodder for viral memes this year, but no New York City rodent has attempted such a feat as one undertaken at the height of Monday's morning rush at Penn Station.

A video posted to YouTube shows a determined rat trying to make its way down the escalator - but going the wrong way - at the Seventh Avenue exit of the busy transit hub around 9 a.m.

People taking the escalator were lunging out of the way as they noticed the rat, according to NBC staffer Josh Kleinbaum, who saw it in action. A woman handing out copies of the Metro newspaper was urging passersby to step on the creature.

Sam Mazur, who took the video, according to Gothamist, told the website the rat caused a bit of commotion.

"But most people were more amused by it than anything," Mazur said. "It's not like New Yorkers haven't seen a rat before. Still, I'm glad I took the stairs."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) Who doesn't love gummy bears?

Well, at least 13 students in Naperville, Ill., that's who.

According to CNN affiliate WLS, officials have confirmed that 13 Naperville North High School students were hospitalized Tuesday after eating gummy bears that were allegedly laced with marijuana.

"This candy made the students both uncomfortable and sick," Superintendent Dan Bridges said, adding the students experienced increased heart rates, dizziness and dry mouth.

Police said the gummy bears were believed to have been laced with a "liquid-based marijuana substance" but have been unable to confirm.

Investigators are attempting to determine how the gummy bears were distributed in the school. A 17-year-old students was detained and later released to his parents in connection with the investigation, CBS Chicago reported.

Watch the video above and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.